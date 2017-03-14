Fairview Heights police officer donates bike to local security guard

4204 Main Street Brewing Co., in Belleville, expects to start production in its new brewery and canning plant in mid-April and a grand opening will be March 25 for the bar and banquet room at 6435 W. Main Street in Belleville.
Belleville Police Department's new headquarters has an exercise room, with equipment paid for through a donation from the police union. Proceeds from drug-related seizures also helped pay for the equipment.
Triad senior Noah Moss attempts a three- point basket as time winds down in overtime of the regional semifinal game against Civic Memorial. He was fouled and could have tied the game from the free-throw line, but officials ruled the shot came after the whistle and he got just two free throws.