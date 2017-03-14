Fairview Heights police officer donates bike to local security guard

2:19 Okawville Rockets come close but drop 1A state championship game in overtime Pause

2:00 Beauty and the Beast US Official Trailer

2:50 Cidney Cooney is BND Student of the Week

2:21 Candidate Dennis Weygandt talks about why you should vote for him

1:50 The St. Clair County Sheriff's department wish list

1:51 St. Clair County Jail superintendent discusses overcrowding issues

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:30 Police respond to head-on accident in 2500 block of West Boulevard

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close