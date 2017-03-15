Latest News

March 15, 2017 6:25 AM

Warmer temperatures just around the corner, freeze warning still in effect

News-Democrat

Though warmer temperatures will arrive in the metro-east by the weekend, a freeze warning will persist until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday ... A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind around 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday ... A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

