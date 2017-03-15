Warmer temperatures just around the corner, freeze warning still in effect

Though warmer temperatures will arrive in the metro-east by the weekend, a freeze warning will persist until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 10 mph.
Friday ... A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind around 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday ... A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
