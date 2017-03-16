Freezing temps give way, but you might need your umbrella tomorrow

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight ... A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday ... A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday ... A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday Night ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
