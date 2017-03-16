Crews perform CPR on baby after vehicle drives into lake

Emergency responders performed CPR on a baby after the vehicle the baby was in crashed into a lake.
The vehicle went into Highland Silver Lake at about 5:30 a.m. near Illinois 143. The baby was later taken to a local hospital.
Authorities said a paramedic jumped into the lake and pulled the baby from the vehicle.
Rescuers did not immediately find a driver of the vehicle.
Crews were working on pulling the vehicle from the lake. The sport-utility vehicle appeared to be a silver or gray Nissan Armada.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was handling the crash, but could not provide further details as of 6:30 a.m.
Check back for more on this developing story.
