Latest News

March 16, 2017 6:35 AM

Crews perform CPR on baby after vehicle drives into lake

News-Democrat

Highland

Emergency responders performed CPR on a baby after the vehicle the baby was in crashed into a lake.

The vehicle went into Highland Silver Lake at about 5:30 a.m. near Illinois 143. The baby was later taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said a paramedic jumped into the lake and pulled the baby from the vehicle.

Rescuers did not immediately find a driver of the vehicle.

Crews were working on pulling the vehicle from the lake. The sport-utility vehicle appeared to be a silver or gray Nissan Armada.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was handling the crash, but could not provide further details as of 6:30 a.m.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Baby pulled from car that went into lake

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos