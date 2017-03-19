First day of spring could bring showers, thunderstorms

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across parts of west central Illinois and northeast Missouri after midnight Sunday and on Monday, the first day of spring. The primary threat from any severe storms will be large hail.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 9 mph.
Monday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday Night ... A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday ... Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday Night ... Showers likely before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Wednesday Night ... A 40 percent chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday ... Rain likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday Night ... A 30 percent chance of rain before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Friday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Comments