Firefighters rescue man from burning apartment building

Firefighters had to work quickly to save a man from a burning apartment building on Jamestown Road early Sunday morning.
Swansea and Northwest fire departments arrived before 5 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the apartment in the 1800 block of Jamestown Road. Crews entered the apartment and rescued the man, who was conscious and speaking after he was saved from the burning building, according to Swansea Fire Chief John McGuire.
Emergency medical responders transported the man to a local hospital. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
