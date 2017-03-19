Man dead after officer-involved shooting near St. Louis

A St. Louis County police officer shot a man, killing him, during an altercation shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 8700 block of Zellwood.
Police went to the home on a domestic violence call of a 58-year-old female victim fighting with her boyfriend, a 59-year-old man, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Police Department.
After police arrived, the woman said the argument was verbal at first but became physical after she called police. She said her boyfriend was in the bedroom.
An officer announced his presence, entered the bedroom and saw the man standing next to a bed, though the officer could not see the man’s hands, according to the news release. The man then grabbed a handgun from the bed and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired multiple rounds at the man, killing him. The man was pronounced dead at the house.
The man’s identity was not immediately available as authorities worked to notify his family.
Police took the man’s gun into their custody.
The officer who shot the man has been with the department for four years. He was not injured.
The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
