First day of spring brings warm weather, sunshine

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Tuesday ... A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 49. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Friday Night ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Comments