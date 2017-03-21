Warm daytime temps will give way to chilly nights the rest of the week

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 48. East wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Friday Night ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
