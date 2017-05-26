Could a big cat be prowling Madison County? DNR doubts it.

More Videos 0:50 Crash on Illinois 161 near SWIC Pause 0:54 Belleville crash sends six people to hospital 0:34 Car crash in Lebanon results in injuries 0:23 Officer injured in East St. Louis car crash 3:04 East St. Louis wins football opener against Providence Catholic 1:17 East St. Louis QB shines in debut vs. Providence Catholic 1:17 Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:03 Children's clothing resale shop reopens in Fairview Heights 0:31 As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish inside his house Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Local woman tells her tale of possible cougar encounter Anne Cicero, a resident of 4 Corners Lane in rural St. Jacob, speaks about what she believes to be a mountain lion sighting. Anne Cicero, a resident of 4 Corners Lane in rural St. Jacob, speaks about what she believes to be a mountain lion sighting. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Anne Cicero, a resident of 4 Corners Lane in rural St. Jacob, speaks about what she believes to be a mountain lion sighting. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com