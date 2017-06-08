Read the full exchange between McCain and Comey that prompted widespread confusion

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 Highland Yard of the Month winners on their "labor of love" Pause 2:08 Republican Doug Jameson declares candidacy for state representative 0:22 Vehicles crash on residential road in west Belleville 1:58 Edwardsville baseball star Drake Westcott on super-sectional triumph 2:30 18th Air Force Change of Command ceremony 1:13 House fire at 37 Oakleigh Drive, rural Belleville 1:43 Belleville barber Bob Kaiser has been cutting hair for 50 years at same location 1:15 Patty Gregory, executive director of Art on The Square, discusses weekend show, storm damage 0:34 Tree is hit by lightning, then falls onto car 1:45 Village residents concerned about sewer rate increases Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), during his line of questioning at a Senate Intelligence Committee, asked former FBI Director James Comey a series of unusual questions relating to President Donald Trump and the FBI's investigations. AP

Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), during his line of questioning at a Senate Intelligence Committee, asked former FBI Director James Comey a series of unusual questions relating to President Donald Trump and the FBI's investigations. AP