For the solar eclipse, 16 kids from four local middle schools are planning to launch a weather balloon in Carbondale on Aug. 21. As part of the Earth-to-Sky Illinois STEM program, the kids hope to collect data such as radiation levels and air temperature. The four middle schools involved in the weather balloon club are Belle Valley, Emge, Signal Hill and Smithton. Depending on the weather and flight predictions, the club hopes to launch three to four more times during the academic year.