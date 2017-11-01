Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

Gail Holthaus, the founder of the Greg Holthaus Memorial Fund, describes their annual Homers for the Heart world ball tournament and home run derby. The event was on Oct. 14 at the Highland Knights of Columbus baseball fields.
A house in the Old Belleville Historic District is going up for auction, along with 300 other properties and 43 mobile homes, on Oct. 25. The property, at 523 Abend Street, was built in the 1800s as a combination grocery store and residence and has been vacant for many years.
Trustees learn more about a program calling for the appointment John Marquart, village administrator, to be a liaison with a commander from the 932nd Airlift Wing, hosted by Scott Air Force Base, which provides safe travel for U.S. leaders among its support missions.
Twins Kyle and Cole Nordmann, Belleville natives and McKendree University students, are in the semi-finals for the Warner Brothers DC League Up contest. The winning group, chosen by public votes and a panel of judges, receives and all-expenses paid trip to the film premiere of "Justice League" in November.
Stephanie Gain and her business, Seven Restaurant and Lounge, are holding a block party on Sunday afternoon to support the Belleville area Humane Society. Also Sunday in downtown Belleville, a group plans to protest the Jason Stockley verdict.