More Videos

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 0:40

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights

Pause
Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 2:06

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit?

St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 1:14

St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 1:52

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville 1:02

IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

  • Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

    The pot was $695,000 for the Queen of Hearts drawing Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Aviston American Legion.

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

The pot was $695,000 for the Queen of Hearts drawing Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Aviston American Legion.
bbrueggemann@bnd.com

Latest News

SWAT team deployed in Highland

Emergency crews and a SWAT team were called out Tuesday in Highland, according to Highland EMS Chief Brian Wilson. The crews were in the area of Casey’s General Store at 315 Broadway in Highland.

Metro-East News

This is how Scott AFB, Shiloh work together

Trustees learn more about a program calling for the appointment John Marquart, village administrator, to be a liaison with a commander from the 932nd Airlift Wing, hosted by Scott Air Force Base, which provides safe travel for U.S. leaders among its support missions.