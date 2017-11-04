First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's

Gail Holthaus, the founder of the Greg Holthaus Memorial Fund, describes their annual Homers for the Heart world ball tournament and home run derby. The event was on Oct. 14 at the Highland Knights of Columbus baseball fields.
A house in the Old Belleville Historic District is going up for auction, along with 300 other properties and 43 mobile homes, on Oct. 25. The property, at 523 Abend Street, was built in the 1800s as a combination grocery store and residence and has been vacant for many years.