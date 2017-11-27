President Donald Trump’s schedule this week includes a visit Wednesday to St. Charles, Mo.
Trump to visit Missouri on Wednesday to promote tax overhaul

By Lindsay Wise And Jason Hancock

The Kansas City Star

November 27, 2017 11:01 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Missouri on Wednesday to talk about tax cuts, according to sources with knowledge of the event.

Trump will visit St. Charles, a St. Louis suburb, the sources said. The White House has not publicly announced details of the event.

Trump last visited Missouri in August to launch his administration’s push to overhaul the nation’s tax code. The U.S. House has since passed its version of the bill, while the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on its version when lawmakers return from Thanksgiving recess.

The Star’s Bryan Lowry and McClatchy’s Anita Kumar contributed to this report.

