More Videos

Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:23

Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue

Pause
Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes 0:15

Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday 0:19

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 2:03

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award

What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea? 0:51

What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea?

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 1:13

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 1:21

Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane

New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville 2:26

New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney 1:07

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney

  • Williams comes up clutch in Belleville West win

    Belleville West senior guard Curtis Williams scores on a reverse layup to put the Maroons ahead by four with 22 seconds left in their championship win at the Centralia Holiday Tournament.

Williams comes up clutch in Belleville West win

Belleville West senior guard Curtis Williams scores on a reverse layup to put the Maroons ahead by four with 22 seconds left in their championship win at the Centralia Holiday Tournament.
teschman@bnd.com
Troy police stop the Grinch and Bad Elf from stealing Christmas

Latest News

Troy police stop the Grinch and Bad Elf from stealing Christmas

The Troy Police Department posted this video to their Facebook page with the message: "Chief Brad Parsons would like to share with you a video from a kidnapping case worked this week. After the issues we faced last year involving MR. Elf and Mr. Grinch, they returned attempting to disrupt Christmas Joy. Thanks to the hard work and dedication from the Triad News Today team (TNT) the incident was documented for your viewing pleasure. In addition the many hours of volunteer time by Troy Police Officers and CSO Lawson made this case another success. Be sure to step outside your door tonight and watch Santa go around town on a Troy Fire Department truck escorted by Troy PD. As always thank you for your support and we wish you a Merry Christmas."

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Latest News

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.