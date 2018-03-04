More Videos

Greg Garcia signs autographs for fans 0:37

Greg Garcia signs autographs for fans

Pause
O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat 1:51

O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat

Highland grad is UMSL's new freshman rebounding queen 1:06

Highland grad is UMSL's new freshman rebounding queen

Crews work to repair pavement collapse 0:44

Crews work to repair pavement collapse

Okawville police stationed outside school 0:17

Okawville police stationed outside school

Pavement collapse closes Lebanon Road 0:51

Pavement collapse closes Lebanon Road

Okawville principal message to parents Thursday night 0:45

Okawville principal message to parents Thursday night

Mascoutah priest faces child porn, meth charges 1:06

Mascoutah priest faces child porn, meth charges

Principal Keith Senior's message to Okawville parents 0:43

Principal Keith Senior's message to Okawville parents

'Reunited and it feels so good': Man gets stolen truck back 0:20

'Reunited and it feels so good': Man gets stolen truck back

Residents forced to dodge craterlike potholes

This stretch of Lakewood Place in Alorton is littered with potholes. Drivers have appropriated a section of a resident's yard to avoid the potholes.
dholtmann@bnd.com
Jimmy Peterlich 3-pointer

Latest News

Jimmy Peterlich 3-pointer

Jimmy Peterlich sinks a 3-pointer for Charleston Trojans. Jimmy, a senior who has Down syndrome, previously served as the team manager. The lefty got to suit up Friday night and thrilled the crowd with this shot from downtown.