Chapel staff reaches out through ‘Operation Blitz’

The newest 375th Air Mobility Wing and Installation chaplain recently arrived to Scott from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, and has already started to leave his mark on the base with “Operation Blitz.”
“Blitz” is defined as a sudden, energetic, and concerted effort, typically on a specific task, and is the perfect way to describe Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Kenneth Johnson’s efforts to visit Team Scott units.
On one day of the week the entire chapel team goes to a specific unit to let them know who we are and let them know that the chapel staff is available for them. Operation Blitz hits a couple units per month.
Lt. Col. Kenneth Johnson, 375th Air Mobility Wing Chaplain
“On one day of the week the entire chapel team goes to a specific unit to let them know who we are and let them know that the chapel staff is available for them,” said Johnson. “Operation Blitz hits a couple units per month.”
Never miss a local story.
This allows Airmen to put a face to the wing chaplain and chapel team so they know who they can go to in a times of need.
Operation Blitz directly compliments the programs the chapel already has in place and directly supports the spiritual wellness of Team Scott members and their families.
“One of our main missions is to build relationships between Airmen and the chapel (staff),” said Assistant Chaplain (1st Lt.) Anthony Angell. “We want to be as approachable as we can be, and the best way to do that is to make people aware of who we are: our faces, our names.”
Operation Blitz directly compliments the programs the chapel already has in place and directly supports the spiritual wellness of Team Scott members and their families.
For instance, the chapel has various lay organizations which meet regularly. These include Catholic and Protestant women’s groups, men’s groups, children’s and Bible studies. The Chapel also works to ensure Team Scott members can exercise their right to religious expression by providing on-base religious services and information on off-base services.
Johnson said that in addition, popular outreach events such as the National Prayer Breakfast, which was hosted Feb. 27, draws considerable interest. For that event, Col. Ron Harvell, Air Mobility Command chaplain, spoke to the theme of “Warrior on the Wall.”
“The event brought together base and community religious and spiritual leaders from a number of different denominations and sects.
The event brought together base and community religious and spiritual leaders from a number of different denominations and sects. It spoke to our diverse audience, but it also spoke to what we can offer as a chapel team.
Col. Ron Harvell, Air Mobility Command chaplain
“It spoke to our diverse audience, but it also spoke to what we can offer as a chapel team,” Harvell said.
In addition, there were 30 clergy men and women from their respective denominations who take care of the Airmen and families in the community. Johnson said they always want to ensure there is a strong partnership with the community in that effort since it helps in their mission to provide pastoral care, unit visitation, counseling, worship services and religious education for all of Team Scott.
Comments