Col. Jacobson assumes command of 126th ARW

Col. Jeffrey Jacobson assumed command of the 126th Air Refueling Wing at a ceremony March 4. Col. Peter Nezamis relinquished command of the wing to take a position serving as the Illinois National Guard chief of Joint Staff. Jacobson has been the vice commander of the wing since 2016. Courtesy photo
Col. Jeffrey Jacobson assumed command of the 126th Air Refueling Wing at a ceremony March 4. Col. Peter Nezamis relinquished command of the wing to take a position serving as the Illinois National Guard chief of Joint Staff. Jacobson has been the vice commander of the wing since 2016. Courtesy photo
Comments