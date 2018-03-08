Col. Jacobson assumes command of 126th ARW

Col. Jeffrey Jacobson assumed command of the 126th Air Refueling Wing at a ceremony March 4. Col. Peter Nezamis relinquished command of the wing to take a position serving as the Illinois National Guard chief of Joint Staff. Jacobson has been the vice commander of the wing since 2016.
By Garen Vartanian

gvartanian@bnd.com

March 08, 2018 12:45 PM

Col. Jeffrey Jacobson assumed command of the 126th Air Refueling Wing at a ceremony March 4.

