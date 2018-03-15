932nd AW: Self aid, buddy care refresher training

Airmen are all business as self aid and buddy care classes with litter carries takes place. Here, a group of 932nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron members practice proper lifting techniques to properly move up with their litter, and potentially load any type of vehicle for patient movement. The 932nd Airlift Wing worked improving and refining skills at the unit during the Unit Training Assembly weekend at Scott Air Force Base. Photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien