932nd AW: Self aid, buddy care refresher training

The 932nd Airlift Wing worked improving and refining skills at the unit during the Unit Training Assembly weekend at Scott Air Force Base.
Additionally, self aid and buddy care classes were held in February and again during the March Unit Training Assembly at the 932nd Airlift Wing.
The compact, highly-packed training was designed to lead people and maintain skills for these medical professionals of the 932nd Medical Group.
The 932nd Airlift Wing is located on Scott Air Force Base.
The 932nd AW is the only Air Force Reserve unit that flies the C-40C.
Here are some photos of their latest happenings.
