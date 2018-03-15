Airmen are all business as self aid and buddy care classes with litter carries takes place. Here, a group of 932nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron members practice proper lifting techniques to properly move up with their litter, and potentially load any type of vehicle for patient movement. The 932nd Airlift Wing worked improving and refining skills at the unit during the Unit Training Assembly weekend at Scott Air Force Base.
Airmen are all business as self aid and buddy care classes with litter carries takes place. Here, a group of 932nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron members practice proper lifting techniques to properly move up with their litter, and potentially load any type of vehicle for patient movement. The 932nd Airlift Wing worked improving and refining skills at the unit during the Unit Training Assembly weekend at Scott Air Force Base. Photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien
Airmen are all business as self aid and buddy care classes with litter carries takes place. Here, a group of 932nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron members practice proper lifting techniques to properly move up with their litter, and potentially load any type of vehicle for patient movement. The 932nd Airlift Wing worked improving and refining skills at the unit during the Unit Training Assembly weekend at Scott Air Force Base. Photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien

Latest News

932nd AW: Self aid, buddy care refresher training

March 15, 2018 10:48 AM

The 932nd Airlift Wing worked improving and refining skills at the unit during the Unit Training Assembly weekend at Scott Air Force Base.

Additionally, self aid and buddy care classes were held in February and again during the March Unit Training Assembly at the 932nd Airlift Wing.

The compact, highly-packed training was designed to lead people and maintain skills for these medical professionals of the 932nd Medical Group.

The 932nd Airlift Wing is located on Scott Air Force Base.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 932nd AW is the only Air Force Reserve unit that flies the C-40C.

Here are some photos of their latest happenings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Solar field plans uncertain at polluted East St. Louis site

View More Video