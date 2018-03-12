More Videos

Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death 90

Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death

Pause
Snowfall on Sunday 24

Snowfall on Sunday

Trash truck burns in East St. Louis 43

Trash truck burns in East St. Louis

Camp Jackson fire 45

Camp Jackson fire

Candidate for governor encourages early voting 113

Candidate for governor encourages early voting

Greg Garcia signs autographs for fans 36

Greg Garcia signs autographs for fans

O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat 110

O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat

Residents forced to dodge craterlike potholes 99

Residents forced to dodge craterlike potholes

Highland grad is UMSL's new freshman rebounding queen 65

Highland grad is UMSL's new freshman rebounding queen

Crews work to repair pavement collapse 43

Crews work to repair pavement collapse

Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death

This is the second call Larry Schultz made to CENCOM dispatchers, asking them to stop his wife from driving drunk.
kberg@bnd.com
Snowfall on Sunday

Latest News

Snowfall on Sunday

On Sunday, a winter storm system brought large snowflakes to the metro-east. Accumulations were predicted to be from 1 to 3 inches.

Camp Jackson fire

Latest News

Camp Jackson fire

Camp Jackson firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Booker T. Washington Road, next to the cemetery.