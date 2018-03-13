Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets
High school students across Florida staged walkouts and protests to show solidarity and demand tougher state and federal gun laws. The protests were in response to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.
Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy
