Around Town: OTHS spring musical 'Shrek' hits the stage this weekend

THURSDAY, MARCH 22
Opening night for OTHS spring musical: The OTHS spring musical is "Shrek." Performances are this week on Thursday, March 22; Friday, March 23; and Saturday, March 24. All shows are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. You can get tickets on the OTHS choir webpage, othschoir.com.
Young artists to display their works at Schmidt Art Center: Get a look at some of the area’s up-and-coming artistic talent when the William and Florence Schmidt Art Center at Southwestern Illinois College’s Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., hosts its annual High School Student Art Exhibition. The exhibition kicks off Thursday, March 22 with a 6-8 p.m. opening reception. Students present artwork created in a variety of media, including paint, photography, clay, mixed media, graphite, charcoal and more. An awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. In addition to the SWIC awards presentation, the winners of the 12th Congressional District High School Art Competition will be announced during the evening. If you can’t make it to the opening reception, be sure to stop by The Schmidt before the exhibition closes at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 5. For more information about this exhibition or Schmidt Art Center hours, call 618-222-5ART (5278) or visit swic.edu/theschmidt.
Metro East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meeting on Thursday, March 22 at 6 p.m. at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Arrive early, by 5:30 p.m., socialize and order dinner. There will not be any speakers. There will be an informal discussion on the primary election results. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
FRIDAY, MARCH 23
George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass return to SWIC: Southwestern Illinois College is hosting a night full of entertainment and music when George Portz and the Friends of Bluegrass make their annual appearance this spring. This one-night concert event takes place Friday, March 23 at 7 p.m. in the Belleville Campus Main Complex Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased over the phone at 618-235-2700, ext. 5205, using MasterCard, VISA or Discover. Tickets are also available in College Activities, Main Complex Room 1246. For more information, visit swic.edu or call College Activities at 618-235-2700, ext. 5205.
SATURDAY, MARCH 24
Bowl for Kids’ Sake: Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking individuals and teams who want to have fun and support children in their community! Companies, organizations, and individuals are invited to participate in Bowl for Kids’ Sake (BFKS) 2018. It’s easy to join in the fun. Form a bowling team of five individuals — or join a team as an individual bowler. Collect pledges before the event and come out to enjoy two free games of bowling, free shoe rental, a free T-shirt, and free pizza and the chance to win some awesome prizes. New for this year is the option to participate in Crazy Bowl. Events will be held at St. Clair Bowl from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24 and at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 6. Contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office at 618-398-3162 for information or check out the website www.bbbsil.org.
VFW .1K Run: O’Fallon VFW Post 805 will have its fifth annual .1K Run on March 24. Race at your own pace for a distance of .1K from the caboose in downtown O’Fallon IL to the VFW. The event benefits the VFW National Home for Children. Registration and pancake Breakfast will be from 8 to 9:45 a.m. The race starts at 10 a.m. Lunch and post-race refreshments and awards will be offered at the Post 805 canteen. Early registration is open until Monday, March 18 to guarantee a complete race packet with T-shirt and the .1K race sticker. However, registrations will be accepted up to and the day of the race. For more information, go online at vfw805point1k.com or call Sharon at 314-229-4661 or email info@vfw805point1k.com or pigsrunfree@gmail.com.
Women Empowering Women meeting: The next Women Empowering Women will be at Bella Milano on Monday, March 26 from 11:30 a.m.1 p.m. at Bella Milano in O’Fallon. Find updated information on the website wewillinois.com.
McKendree Society of Nursing trivia night: McKendree University’s Psi Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing will have a trivia night at the Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights, on Saturday, March 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Raffles, games, and dessert auction will be held. Mulligans will be available for purchase. Cost is $80 per table (in advance) $90 per table at the door. Maximum of eight players per table. Please bring your own food and snacks, but no outside drinks/beverages. A cash bar will be available. Email Amy at ajpiontek@mckendree.edu to reserve your table or call 618-806-6022 for more information.
Easter Egg Hunt: Crossview Church, 915 E. Highway 50 in O'Fallon will have an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 24. This egg hunt is for ages newborn to 10 years old. An egg hunt for special-needs children will be held on the deck behind the church. The event also features face-painting, cookie decorating, Randy's Rescue Ranch, balloons and more. Prize baskets will be awarded. This event is sponsored by Crossview Church and First National Bank of Waterloo.
MONDAY, MARCH 26
O’Fallon Library Book Club meeting: O’Fallon Library Book Club will meet on Monday, March 26 to review "The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create The World's Great Drinks" by Amy Stewart, and afterward, pick up next month's selection, "The Trial" by Franz Kafka. The club meets upstairs at the library from 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, except December, to discuss the current selection and pick the next read. Any genre is possible, as long as there’s sufficient copies available for checkout. The helpful librarians order copies for pickup at the next meeting. No purchase is necessary. You’ll read something you might not have tried, do a book a month, and engage in some friendly banter — nothing intimidating nor stuffy. For more information, a list of past selections, and FAQs, go online at ofpl.info/events/bookclub or phone 618-632-3783.
Simmons Road Bridge over Ogles Creek closed: Beginning Monday, March 26, the Simmons Road bridge over Ogles Creek will be closed for repair work. Drivers are urged to use Kyle Road, Lincoln Avenue and Bethel Road as a detour route during the bridge closure. The bridge is expected to be open by the end of the day on Friday, March 30. For more information contact the O’Fallon Public Works Department at 618-624-4500, ext. 3.
SATURDAY, MARCH 31
Rotary Club of O'Fallon e-recycling day:The Rotary Club of O’Fallon Sunrise is sponsoring electronic recycling drop-off at the O’Fallon Township High School on March 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 pm in the student parking lot. Bring any electronic item with a cord or battery to have it recycled for free. Please note, there is a fee for cathode ray tube (CRT) monitors and televisions ($20 per television or $10 per monitor). Recycling is conducted by SpectrumEcycle Solutions of St Louis. Simply pull into the parking lot behind OTHS off Weber Road and Sunrise Rotarians will help you unload your items for SpectrumEcycle to organize and haul away.
MONDAY, APRIL 2
Free Community Meals: Free, hot meals will be served restaurant-style each Monday evening in April at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East U.S. 50 in in O'Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
TUESDAY, APRIL 3
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The O’Fallon Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, April 3 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O'Fallon. Social hour starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The program will be by Matt Weld, who will teach the group to take professional-looking photographs of plants in the garden using a smartphone. The presentation include the basics of photo composition and lighting, combined with some tricks on how to get your smartphone camera to take pictures you'll be proud to post on Facebook. Weld is an artist, teacher, and techie who gardens in Shiloh. This event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find the O'Fallon Garden Club on Facebook. Membership dues in the club are $20 for individuals and $30 for a family.
THURSDAY, APRIL 5
U of I Extension “Taste of the Area” fundraiser: The St. Clair County Extension and Education Foundation Board will have its fifth annual “Taste of the Area” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 5 at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Sample the offerings and specialties of more than 20 restaurants and food venders from Fairview Heights, O’Fallon, and Shiloh. T Tickets are $25 per person. Advanced tickets are highly encouraged, but tickets will be available at the door. Call 618-939-3434 for reservations, tickets, or for more information. The Foundation Board contributes to the funding of the St Clair County Extension Service. Working in cooperation with the University of Illinois, the Extension Service provides educational programs for St Clair County youth and adults in the primary areas of 4-H youth development; home horticulture, agriculture and natural resources; community and economic development; and, nutrition and food safety.
