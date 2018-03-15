These national outlets praised St. Louis for its low-cost living, 'vibrant communities'

St. Louis isn’t just a place to fly over anymore, at least according to two articles posted in national publications this week.
Vogue Magazine offered an extensive first-person piece this week detailing St. Louis as home to "vibrant communities of adventurous designers and artists, startups and coworking spaces," while praising the culinary scene and coffeehouses, museums, shopping, older hotels like the Chase Park Plaza, and more.
Blueprint Coffee in the Loop, The Clover and the Bee in Webster Groves, Forest Park and the St. Louis Art Museum all received mentions.
The New York Times featured a travelogue of the city, including Central West End, Star Clipper, City Museum, Moolah and Fox theaters, Broadway Oyster Bar, Vintage Vinyl, the St. Louis Zoo and more.
While the Vogue article focused on what it was like to live here and explore the midwestern culture, the New York Times explored the low-cost travel for tourists in the city.
What didn’t get love? Imo’s Pizza, the love-it-or-hate-it specialty of the city.
The New York Times piece called it “an acquired taste,” and the Vogue piece did not mention it at all. Union Loafers received praise in both pieces, and the Times preferred Sugarfire Smoke House.
"There was so much to see and do — as much as a city twice its size — and all of it within easy reach," wrote Lucas Peterson for the New York Times.
Meanwhile, Mac’s Local Eats in St. Louis was featured on the Travel Channel earlier this month, along with three other restaurants to be featured on "Food Paradise." And USA Today recently examined the "mysterious past of St. Louis’ toasted ravioli," with brief mentions for other St. Louis exclusives like gooey butter cake.
