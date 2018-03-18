Cardinals assign backup catcher Kelly to minor league camp

The St. Louis Cardinals optioned six players from spring training to minor league assignments including presumed backup catcher Carson Kelly, the treams third-highest rated prospect.
There were no surprises among the others. They include pitchers Jack Flaherty, John Gant and Ryan Sherriff as well as infielder Breyvic Valera and outfielder Oscar Mercado. The move leaves 40 players in the major league camp, including 11 non-roster invitees.
Kelly, 23 and the second-highest regarded catcher among professional prospects, struggled this spring, hitting safely in just three of 30 at-bats. His demotion leaves catchers Francisco Pena and Steven Baron, neither of which were on the team's 40-man roster.
Pena, 28, has played in parts of four major league seasons with the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles. In 28 games, he's hit .246 with three home runs and five runs batted in. The Cardinals picked him up as a free agent in December and so far this spring is 4 for 16 with three RBIs.
Never miss a local story.
Baron, 27, is a career minor leaguer. He's hit .125 in the spring. In Andrew Knizner, the Cardinals possess another premier catching prospect. He's already at the minor league camp, however, likely to start the season at double-A Springfield of the Texas League.
Flaherty is the Cardinals No. 2 overall prospect. His eventual minor league assignment has been anticipated, but still will provide depth for both the rotation and bullpen in St. Louis as the season progresses.
Comments