Local racing season approaches at Belle Clair, Tri-City and Highland

The 2018 St. Louis area racing season is starting to take shape with many of the tracks schedules being released. There are several specials on the schedules that drivers and fans will enjoy. Practices days are coming up in March for all the local tracks with races starting as early as March 11.
Belle Clair Speedway in Belleville, is starting early with a $1,500 to win race for the UMP Late Models on Friday March 30. This is the seventh year for this race Belle Clair Speedway is running on Friday nights again with UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP B-Mods, UMP Pure Stocks and Mini Sprints for the season .
Some of the events will be the UMP Summer Nationals for the eleventh time, POWRi Midgets and 600cc Mini Sprints will have five shows again this year. The Wingless Sprint cars will race on July 30. Also on the Big Ten Late Models come to Belle Clair for two shows April 13 and August 11.
New this yaer will be the MARS Late Model series on May 4.
Visit the Belle Clair website at www.belleclairspeedway.net for more information.
Highland Speedway in Highland, IL will be running UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Street Stocks, and B-Mods on Saturday nights. On June 2, the Big Ten Late Model show will be at the track. They will be part of the UMP Summer Nationals on July 7 for a $10,000 to win show for the Late Models.
Go to Highland’s website at www.highlandspeedway.com for all the information.
Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway will race UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Sportsmen, UMP Pro4s and B-Mods on its weekly program on Saturday nights. Special events are World of Outlaw Sprint cars for two shows, April 22 and Aug. 4-5.
UMP Summer Nationals on July 1 and the World of Outlaws Late Models with also run with the UMP Late Models, and UMP/MARS Challenge on Aug. 26. Something new this year, the USAC Midgets, will run May 27.
Visit their website for more information at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com.
Tri-City Speedway in Granite City will run the same classes as last year — UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Pro Late Models, UMP Street Stocks and Pro4 racing on Friday nights. Tri-City will have several special events in 2018 — April 27 will see the Bud 50 Late Models for $10,000 to win, April 6 will have the Midwest Open Wheel Sprints, June 23 will be the UMP Summer Nationals with $10,000 to win for the Late Models, Lucas Oil Late Models returns , USACJuly 13 Midgets have a show on May 18. Modified Mania returns in September, and the MARS/UMP Challenge ion Aug 10.
Visit their website for more information at www.tricityspeedway.net.
More information about area racing can be found at www.stlracing.com. Midget information can be obtained at www.powriracing.com.
