Miner hopes to reflect his predecessor as new Althoff volleyball coach

Tony Miner (second from right) has served as an assistant under former coach Sara Thomas-Dietrich (second from left) for two runs at an IHSA volleyball state championship. He was hired to take over for Thomas-Dietrich, who moved on to be an assistant at Missouri State. Abby Thomas (far right) will become the junior varsity coach, while Kathy Wuller (far left), former head coach and assistant, has decided to retire. Chelsea Hill will be the new freshman coach. Provided