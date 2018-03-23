Inmate found hanging in his cell at the St. Clair County Jail, dies next day at hospital

An inmate died at the St. Clair County Jail after he was found Thursday afternoon hanging in his cell, said Capt. Bruce Fleshren.
The man, identified as Michael A. Hosler, 36, of Cahokia, was found hanging in his cell about 4 p.m. on Thursday, Fleshren said. He was immediately cut down and transferred to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon. He passed away Friday morning.
"There are protocols and guidelines we follow that are set out by the Illinois Department of Corrections," Fleshren said.
A report of the investigation will be submitted to IDOC when it is completed, Fleshren said.
Hosler was being held in a single cell and was not under a suicide watch, Fleshren said.
"He gave no indication of his intent," he said.
Hosler had been held since Nov. 25 awaiting charges on aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen car.
The last suicide at the jail was in 2015, Fleshren said.
On October 29, 2015, a Belleville teen being held on first-degree murder charges hung himself with a sheet in the jail. Damon Stidimire was charged with the stabbing death Brianzellous T. Allen in the 2800 West Boulevard near Belleville.
