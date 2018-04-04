Around Town: O'Fallon Township to hold 'Rules of the Road' review course

THURSDAY, APRIL 5
U of I Extension “Taste of the Area” fundraiser: The St. Clair County Extension and Education Foundation Board will have its fifth annual “Taste of the Area” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 5 at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Sample the offerings and specialties of more than 20 restaurants and food venders from Fairview Heights, O’Fallon, and Shiloh. T Tickets are $25 per person. Advanced tickets are highly encouraged, but tickets will be available at the door. Call 618-939-3434 for reservations, tickets, or for more information. The Foundation Board contributes to the funding of the St Clair County Extension Service. Working in cooperation with the University of Illinois, the Extension Service provides educational programs for St Clair County youth and adults in the primary areas of 4-H youth development; home horticulture, agriculture and natural resources; community and economic development; and, nutrition and food safety.
FRIDAY, APRIL 6
Metro East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meeting at noon on Friday, April 6 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Arrive early, socialize and order lunch. No speakers have been scheduled yet. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11
NARFE meeting: The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1019 will meet on Wednesday, April 11 in the meeting room at the Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road in Shiloh. The buffet opens at 11 a.m., and the meeting begins at noon. Guests are welcome. Important fire safety measures for the homes will be explained by the leadership of the Swansea Fire Department. Call Chapter 1019 president Deane Richter at 618-526-7932 or visit the chapter website narfe.org/chapter1019 for more information.
FRIDAY, APRIL 13
Metro East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meeting at noon on Friday, April 13 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Arrive early, socialize and order lunch. The O'Fallon Public Library will present: “Social Justice For Kids! Appropriate Use of Taxpayer Money?" Speakers will be Mary Gray, Ron Davinory, and Steve Springer. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
TUESDAY, APRIL 17
O'Fallon to celebrate William Holden's 100th birthday: The O’Fallon Historical Society is preparing to celebrate the 100th birthday of award-winning actor William Holden, who was born in O'Fallon on April 17, 1918. The celebration will be on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the O'Fallon Historical Society Museum, 101 W. State St. It will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Organizers have been preparing a new exhibit of pictures and items from Holden’s early days in O’Fallon and throughout his movie career. The event will also include a silent auction on Holden DVDs to benefit the OHS. The celebration will include birthday cake and talk about his family, career, and plan on a few more surprises. The O'Fallon Library will host a William Holden Sunday matinee and party on Sunday, April 15. Holden starred in over 70 movies. He was one of the biggest box-office draws of the 1950s and 1960s. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1953 for his role in "Stalag 17."
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18
Rules of the Road review course: O'Fallon Township will sponsor a Rules of the Road review course on at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18. The course is designed to give drivers, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver's license. The course combines and explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. The course is free of charge. Call the township at 618-632-3517 for more information.
THURSDAY, APRIL 19
O'Fallon Township Senior Committee meeting: The O'Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19 at the O'Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O'Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Deadline to order tickets is April 13. Tickets are available at the township office.
SATURDAY, APRIL 21
OTHS Band Boosters Yard Sale: The O’Fallon Township High School Band Boosters will have an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 in the OTHS south gym, 600 S. Smiley St. Donations are welcome and can be dropped off on Friday, April 20 between 4 and 8 p.m. For help with large items, contact Bernita at 618-540-8023.
SUNDAY, APRIL 22
Corpus Christi chicken dinner: Corpus Christi Church is sponsoring a spring chicken dinner, featuring home-style fried chicken, on Sunday, April 22 at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp St. in Shiloh.. The new serving time is from 3 to 7 p.m. Cost is $11 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years old. Take-outs will be available. Reservation for eight or more people in a party will be accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by April 20.
Garden Club yoga class: On Sunday, April 22, Yoga with Michele and THE O'Fallon Garden Club will present, "Yoga in the Park.” The event will be held in conjunction with the Earth Day celebration at 1 p.m. The donation-based yoga class is for all levels and will be held at the O'Fallon Sports Park by the splash pad. All proceeds go toward building the the O'Fallon Garden Club's new Education Pavilion at the Garden.Come out to patriate or watch the fun. Email peg.stimson@sbcglobal.net with any questions.
SATURDAY, APRIL 28
O’Fallon Moose golf tournament: The O'Fallon Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2608 will host its 12th annual Golf Classic on Saturday, April 28 at Tamarack Golf Club. Registration for the 18-hole, four-person scramble is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes green fees, cart, and meals. Cash prizes and other attendance prizes are included. Competitions for longest drive, putting, and closest to the pin are included in the activities. A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to local charities. For registration or more information on hole sponsorship opportunities, contact Mark Wingreen at 757-814-0427 or Jeff Jerashen at 618-401-5088.
MONDAY, APRIL 30
Women Empowering Women meeting: O'Fallon Women Empowering Women will meet on Monday, April 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bella Milano in O’Fallon. The club’s meetings are always held on the last Monday of the month. Find updated information online at wewillinois.com or Facebook.
