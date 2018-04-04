Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Kennedy, 932nd Development and Training Flight coordinator, answers questions of new Airmen during a recent training weekend at Scott Air Force Base.
932nd AW keeps busy pace over UTA weekend

April 04, 2018 12:50 PM

The 932nd Airlift Wing at Scott has been busy.

Included in their activities was a recent training weekend, which featured Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Kennedy, 932nd dDvelopment and Training Flight coordinator, using a planning project board for upcoming months, keeping track of Airmen as they come and go from orientation courses to basic training.

She also helps counsel new trainees and assists the recruiting team in the headquarters building as needed.

Additionally, Staff Sgt. April White, 932nd Airlift Wing Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, explained the methods for taking care of babies and small children during a refresher class.

The newest members of the 932nd Airlift Wing’s Wing Inspection Team also took their oath.

