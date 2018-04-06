Granite City Police provided this photo of a man suspected of robbing the store.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Granite City convenience store

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

April 06, 2018 04:54 PM

Granite City

Granite City Police on Friday were seeking a person suspected of robbing a 7-11 story.

The man was armed with a handgun when he allegedly robbed the 7-11 at 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Granite City Police Department. No one was injured in the robbery.

The man was described as a black male dressed in a dark hoodie and hat, jeans and what appear to be black Nike sneakers with a white swoosh. Police said no further details were available.

Anyone with information can call the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

