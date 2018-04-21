McCaskill calls for Missouri lawmaker to resign over calls to Romanik radio show

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill on Saturday called for a Missouri state lawmaker to resign over calls he made to controversial Belleville radio host Bob Romanik's show.
McCaskill, a Democrat who represents Missouri, called for the immediate resignation of state Rep. Bob Burns, a Democrat who represents parts of the St. Louis area.
McCaskill issued the following statement: “It’s come to my attention that in multiple call-in interviews with KQQZ-AM Radio, Representative Burns expressed public support for — and agreement with — an individual who has delivered a constant toxic stream of racist, sexist attacks on his radio show.
Her statement continued: "Rhetoric like this is not only offensive — it stokes fear and division, and gives license to those who would perpetuate further toxic rhetoric and behavior. Rep. Burns’ public statements of support for this individual do not reflect the values of the state of Missouri. And his failure to challenge such hateful rhetoric is a disservice to the Missourians he represents. I urge him to resign his seat in the Missouri General Assembly immediately.“
Romanik and Burns could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.
The Missouri Democratic Party also issued a statement Saturday calling for Burns to resign, saying there is "no room for racist, misogynistic or homophobic language in America."
