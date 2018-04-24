Hacke fires complete-game shutout in 1-0 win

University of Nebraska Omaha freshman Aubrey Hacke fired a four-hit, complete-game shutout to lead the women’s softball team to a 1-0 win in game two of a doubleheader against Western Illinois on Saturday at Mary Ellen McKee Stadium.
With the win, Hacke, a 2017 graduate of Highland High School, lifted her season record to 4-8 and lowered her ERA to 4.97.
Demi Dobbs went 2-for-3, while Savannah Fisher went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Natalie Mostek opened the game with a single to right center and moved to second on Hacke’s sacrifice bunt. Fisher then singled to center to bring home Mostek and give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead.
Omaha threatened a couple of more times but could not capitalize.
Western Illinois put runners on first and third with two outs in the bottom of the second, but Hacke got a groundout to end the inning.
WIU put runners on first and second with no outs in the third, but Hacke again pitched out of trouble.
The Fighting Leathernecks again put two runners on base in the sixth, but Hacke was able to keep them off the scoreboard again.
Western Illinois put runners on base in the seventh, but Hacke induced a pop fly to end the game.
Comments