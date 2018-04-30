Crash on I-255 closes northbound lanes near Edwardsville after New Poag Road.
Crash on I-255 closes northbound lanes near Edwardsville after New Poag Road. Illinois State Police
Crash on I-255 closes northbound lanes near Edwardsville after New Poag Road. Illinois State Police

Latest News

Traffic backed up for hours after truck overturns on I-255

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

April 30, 2018 06:57 PM

Traffic was backed up for hours after a truck overturned on northbound Interstate 255 in Edwardsville Monday afternoon.

The driver of a truck lost control, and the truck flipped, KMOV reported. Debris went into southbound lanes on I-255, near New Poag Road. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver had non life-threatening injuries, KMOV reported.

Northbound lanes of I-255 starting at New Poag Road were still closed as of 7 p.m. Monday. Traffic was being diverted onto New Poag Road.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

  Comments  