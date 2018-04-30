Traffic backed up for hours after truck overturns on I-255

Traffic was backed up for hours after a truck overturned on northbound Interstate 255 in Edwardsville Monday afternoon.
The driver of a truck lost control, and the truck flipped, KMOV reported. Debris went into southbound lanes on I-255, near New Poag Road. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The driver had non life-threatening injuries, KMOV reported.
Northbound lanes of I-255 starting at New Poag Road were still closed as of 7 p.m. Monday. Traffic was being diverted onto New Poag Road.
