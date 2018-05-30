Graduating senior wants more suicide prevention efforts in school

Shiloh Deputy Police Chief Gary McGill recalls ‘fond memories’ from 30-year career on the force in growing village. His last day was Friday, May 25 with Det. Sgt. Jesse Phillips taking over Monday, May 28.
With long-time Shiloh Deputy Chief Gary McGill retiring from the village department, incoming Deputy Chief Jesse Phillips shares his thoughts on new position after overseeing criminal investigations at Shiloh PD for the last three years.
The Missouri Department of Transportation embraces roundabouts. This video will help you better understand how to navigate a roundabout, plus explain the many benefits they have compared to traditional traffic signal intersections.
Belleville Police were stationed outside Belleville East High School on Wednesday morning after both campuses were shut down when police told officials about a threat reportedly made by a student to a peer.
Video released by the Philadelphia Police shows a man blocking an SUV driver and passengers in a parking lot and smashing the SUV window and striking a passenger with a sledgehammer. Police say the incident may be related to road rage.