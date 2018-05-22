Major Case Squad activated for Alton double homicide

Health news: Shiloh, IL has donated an old police car to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL that ER doctors can use to respond directly to emergency scenes in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL. and St. Louis, Mo.
Over 600 O’Fallon, IL and Shilloh, IL eighth-grade students explored different career paths for jobs they might wants as an adult after graduating at a Career Exploration Fair in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny discussed injuries to catcher Yadier Molina and centerfielder Tommy Pham during his team's extra-inning win over the Chicago Cubs Saturday. Molina could miss up to four weeks.