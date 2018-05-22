Major Case Squad activated for Alton double homicide

Two men were shot and killed in their home on Lawn Street in the Alton housing development Monday night. The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the case.
Elizabeth Donald
Monken sisters save the day

Latest News

Monken sisters save the day

Althoff seniors sisters Rachel and Sophie Monken break down the big plays that lifted the Crusaders to a double overtime win in the class 1A soccer super-sectional.

Belleville Car Fire

Metro-East News

Belleville Car Fire

Belleville firefighters responded to a car on fire in a garage on Saturday. The fire was caused by a damaged cell phone battery, according to Belleville firefighters.