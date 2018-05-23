Belleville Police stationed outside high school

Belleville Police were stationed outside Belleville East High School on Wednesday morning after both campuses were shut down when police told officials about a threat reportedly made by a student to a peer.
Kaley Johnson
Monken sisters save the day

Althoff seniors sisters Rachel and Sophie Monken break down the big plays that lifted the Crusaders to a double overtime win in the class 1A soccer super-sectional.