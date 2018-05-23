Belleville Police stationed outside high school

Belleville Police were stationed outside Belleville East High School on Wednesday morning after both campuses were shut down when police told officials about a threat reportedly made by a student to a peer.
Health news: Shiloh, IL has donated an old police car to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL that ER doctors can use to respond directly to emergency scenes in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL. and St. Louis, Mo.
Over 600 O’Fallon, IL and Shilloh, IL eighth-grade students explored different career paths for jobs they might wants as an adult after graduating at a Career Exploration Fair in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.