Belleville to dredge Bicentennial Park lake

Jason Poole, director of public works for Belleville, discusses the city's plan to dredge a lake at Bicentennial Park.
Mike Koziatek
Monken sisters save the day

Althoff seniors sisters Rachel and Sophie Monken break down the big plays that lifted the Crusaders to a double overtime win in the class 1A soccer super-sectional.