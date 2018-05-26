Swastikas painted on grave markers

Swastikas were spray-painted on about 200 grave markers at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon
Beth Hundsdorfer
The history behind Memorial Day

Latest News

The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.

Monken sisters save the day

Latest News

Monken sisters save the day

Althoff seniors sisters Rachel and Sophie Monken break down the big plays that lifted the Crusaders to a double overtime win in the class 1A soccer super-sectional.