Semi-truck falls off Poplar Street Bridge ramp sending 2 people to hospital

Two people were hospitalized on Monday after a semi-truck fell off the ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge in downtown St. Louis, according to reports.
KMOV reported the semi-truck was using the ramp to go from Interstate 44/55 to the eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge about 3:30 a.m. when it hit the side of the wall and rolled off the roadway.
The truck fell about 40 feet.
Two people were taken to the hospital. One person was alert and conscious while being loaded into an ambulance, and the condition of the second person is unknown, KMOV reported.
The contents of the truck including food, car parts and carpet were piled up at the crash site, KMOV reported.
The ramp has since re-opened, and is safe to drive, a Missouri Department of Transportation employee told KMOV. However there is a crack in the 80-foot ramp that will need to be repaired.
