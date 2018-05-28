Julia Drake

New Athens sophomore pitcher Julia Drake talks about the Yellow Jackets loss to Goreville in the Class 1A super-sectional.
Todd Eschman
The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.

Monken sisters save the day

Althoff seniors sisters Rachel and Sophie Monken break down the big plays that lifted the Crusaders to a double overtime win in the class 1A soccer super-sectional.