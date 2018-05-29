Shiloh Deputy Police Chief recalls ‘fond memories’ from 30-year tenure
Shiloh Deputy Police Chief Gary McGill recalls ‘fond memories’ from 30-year career on the force in growing village. His last day was Friday, May 25 with Det. Sgt. Jesse Phillips taking over Monday, May 28.
With long-time Shiloh Deputy Chief Gary McGill retiring from the village department, incoming Deputy Chief Jesse Phillips shares his thoughts on new position after overseeing criminal investigations at Shiloh PD for the last three years.
Belleville Police were stationed outside Belleville East High School on Wednesday morning after both campuses were shut down when police told officials about a threat reportedly made by a student to a peer.
Video released by the Philadelphia Police shows a man blocking an SUV driver and passengers in a parking lot and smashing the SUV window and striking a passenger with a sledgehammer. Police say the incident may be related to road rage.
Health news: Shiloh, IL has donated an old police car to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL that ER doctors can use to respond directly to emergency scenes in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL. and St. Louis, Mo.