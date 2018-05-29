Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation in Jefferson City

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — just as abruptly as he had arrived on Missouri's political scene, his career buried under an avalanche of scandal and felony charges.
Jason Hancock
