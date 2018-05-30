Restaurant inspections to change

Sharon Valentine of the St. Clair County Health Department discusses changes in the way officials inspect restaurants. The new forms no longer have a score.
Mike Koziatek
How do roundabouts work?

The Missouri Department of Transportation embraces roundabouts. This video will help you better understand how to navigate a roundabout, plus explain the many benefits they have compared to traditional traffic signal intersections.

The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.