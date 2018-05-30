Juenger doesn't allow a hit to lead O'Fallon

O'Fallon pitcher Hayden Juenger didn't allow a hit through five innings in blanking Belleville East in the class 4A sectional semifinals. O'Fallon coach Jason Portz and East coach Ryan Wiggs also comment on the game.
Todd Eschman
