Kern's Dance Company moves to downtown Belleville

Good mental health isn’t the absence of mental health struggles. Physical and emotional stress can trigger chemical changes in the brain. Coping skills help reduce stress and promote good mental health.
O’Fallon Woman’s Club to celebrate 50 years of honoring fallen military at Memorial Corner at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 2 at the corner of South Lincoln Avenue and First Street in O’Fallon in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL., and St. Louis, Mo.
Shiloh Deputy Police Chief Gary McGill recalls ‘fond memories’ from 30-year career on the force in growing village. His last day was Friday, May 25 with Det. Sgt. Jesse Phillips taking over Monday, May 28.
With long-time Shiloh Deputy Chief Gary McGill retiring from the village department, incoming Deputy Chief Jesse Phillips shares his thoughts on new position after overseeing criminal investigations at Shiloh PD for the last three years.
The Missouri Department of Transportation embraces roundabouts. This video will help you better understand how to navigate a roundabout, plus explain the many benefits they have compared to traditional traffic signal intersections.
Belleville Police were stationed outside Belleville East High School on Wednesday morning after both campuses were shut down when police told officials about a threat reportedly made by a student to a peer.