Triad wins sectional championship

Josh Messenbrink tied the game with a home run and Mack Langdon pitched around jam after jam to lift Triad past Columbia.
Todd Eschman
13 tips for mental health wellness

Good mental health isn’t the absence of mental health struggles. Physical and emotional stress can trigger chemical changes in the brain. Coping skills help reduce stress and promote good mental health.

How do roundabouts work?

The Missouri Department of Transportation embraces roundabouts. This video will help you better understand how to navigate a roundabout, plus explain the many benefits they have compared to traditional traffic signal intersections.

The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.