Live coverage: Clinton County native Trevor Richards makes start against Cardinals at Busch Stadium

Trevor Richards, a graduate of Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese and former pitcher for the Gateway Grizzlies, is making his third major league start as a member of the Miami Marlins and first since being recalled from triple-A New Orleans Wednesday.
Richards is facing his favorite team growing up, the St. Louis Cardinals. Stay here to see the highlights as they unfold live from Busch Stadium.
TOP OF 1ST: Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas allows a two-out singles to Bour and Anderson, but avoids trouble with strikeout of Riddle. Breese native Trevor Richards heads to the mound to smattering of applause from some corners of Busch Stadium.
BOTTOM OF 1ST: Pham singled with one out, then Jose Martinez hit a home run to left field to put the Cardinals on top of Richards and the Marlins, 2-0. It was Marinez's sixth home run of the season, 338-feet estimated, on a 1-2 pitch. Dexter Fowler singled for the third hit of the inning, but Richards fanned Yairo Munoz to end the inning. Cardinals 2, Marlins 0.
TOP OF 2ND: Mikolas sets Marlins down in order. Richards will lead off the next half inning for Miami.
NOTE: It's a big day for Clinton County baseball. Richards gets the start at Busch against his hometown team and fellow Mater Dei alum Zach Haake is headed to Arizona to sort out the details of a contract with the Kansas City Royals organization and receive assignment to their minor league affiliate. Also, Cardinal Nation and all of baseball mourns the death of Germantown's favorite son, Red Schoendienst, who died Wednesday at the age of 95.
BOTTOM OF 2ND: Wong gets fourth Cardinals hit, an infield single, to lead off inning, then advances to second on a wild pitch. But Richards retired the next three in order to get out of it. Cardinals 2, Marlins 0.
TOP OF 3RD: Richards struck out to lead off the inning for Miami. He's still looking for his first big league hit in nine at bats. Marlins down in order again.
BOTTOM OF 3RD: Richards retires the Cardinals in order for the first time and did it on just four pitchers. Through three innings, he's thrown 45 pitches. Cardinals 2, Marlins 0
TOP OF 4TH: Mikolas has now retired 10 Miami batters in a row, four of them by strikeout.
NOTE: Trevor Richards is still looking for his first big-league hit, but he was a very good hitter in high school. As a senior at Mater Dei, he batted a team-high .475 and was second among the Knights with 24 RBIs.
BOTTOM OF 4TH: Richards picks up his second strikeout of the game, setting down Dexter Fowler to lead off the frame. Then he got Munoz swinging for the second time. Wong gets a two-strike single to extend the inning, but is out stealing at second base. Another good inning for Richards. Cardinals 2, Marlins 0
Comments