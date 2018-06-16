Man dead, woman hospitalized after 4-wheeler pins them against tree

A 23-year-old man died and a 19-year-old woman suffered serious injuries early Saturday morning when their all-terrain vehicle flipped in Fayette County, pinning them against a tree.
Illinois State Police said Billy Joe Tate Jr. of Shobonier died in the crash. His passenger, Macye T. Sarchet of Vandalia, was taken to Fayette County Hospital, then flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
State Police said Tate was driving a 2014 CanAm DS450 on County Road 1150 N. at the intersection of County Road 1225 N. when the vehicle went off the roadway and flipped. Tate and Sarchet were pinned against a tree.
Witnesses pulled the vehicle off the two. Tate was not breathing and was unresponsive. Witnesses called 911 and performed CPR.
Tate was pronounced dead at Fayette County Hospital.
The crash happened about 12:05 a.m. Saturday.
Comments