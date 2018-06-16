Sauget strip club reopening today after fire

An electrical fire behind the bar forced the Diamond Cabaret club in Sauget to close on Friday night, said Micheal Ocello, president of International Entertainment Consultants, which owns and operates the club.
The Sauget Fire Department was called to the club in the 1400 block of Mississippi Avenue on Friday night. An electrical fire in the ceiling had caused a lot of damage, according to a Sauget police officer on the scene on Friday night. Everyone was evacuated safely and the fire was put out quickly.
The fire forced the club to close, Ocello said, but he expected it to reopen by 4 p.m. on Saturday.
It's expected to be a busy weekend at the club, billed as "St. Louis' premier strip club," with the Chicago Cubs in town to play the St. Louis Cardinals, Ocello said.
